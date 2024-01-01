Chilean pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert CLP to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
38.74 nio

$1.000 CLP = C$0.03874 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04070.0414
Low0.03850.0385
Average0.03930.0397
Change-1.63%-1.22%
1 CLP to NIO stats

The performance of CLP to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0407 and a 30 day low of 0.0385. This means the 30 day average was 0.0393. The change for CLP to NIO was -1.63.

The performance of CLP to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0414 and a 90 day low of 0.0385. This means the 90 day average was 0.0397. The change for CLP to NIO was -1.22.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CLP0.03874 NIO
5 CLP0.19368 NIO
10 CLP0.38735 NIO
20 CLP0.77470 NIO
50 CLP1.93676 NIO
100 CLP3.87352 NIO
250 CLP9.68380 NIO
500 CLP19.36760 NIO
1000 CLP38.73520 NIO
2000 CLP77.47040 NIO
5000 CLP193.67600 NIO
10000 CLP387.35200 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Chilean Peso
1 NIO25.81630 CLP
5 NIO129.08150 CLP
10 NIO258.16300 CLP
20 NIO516.32600 CLP
50 NIO1,290.81500 CLP
100 NIO2,581.63000 CLP
250 NIO6,454.07500 CLP
500 NIO12,908.15000 CLP
1000 NIO25,816.30000 CLP
2000 NIO51,632.60000 CLP
5000 NIO129,081.50000 CLP
10000 NIO258,163.00000 CLP