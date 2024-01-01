10 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Chilean pesos
Convert NIO to CLP at the real exchange rate
|1 NIO to CLP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|25.9480
|25.9588
|Low
|24.5733
|24.1503
|Average
|25.4387
|25.1777
|Change
|1.37%
|2.21%
|View full history
1 NIO to CLP stats
The performance of NIO to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.9480 and a 30 day low of 24.5733. This means the 30 day average was 25.4387. The change for NIO to CLP was 1.37.
The performance of NIO to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.9588 and a 90 day low of 24.1503. This means the 90 day average was 25.1777. The change for NIO to CLP was 2.21.
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Chilean Peso
|1 NIO
|25.81630 CLP
|5 NIO
|129.08150 CLP
|10 NIO
|258.16300 CLP
|20 NIO
|516.32600 CLP
|50 NIO
|1,290.81500 CLP
|100 NIO
|2,581.63000 CLP
|250 NIO
|6,454.07500 CLP
|500 NIO
|12,908.15000 CLP
|1000 NIO
|25,816.30000 CLP
|2000 NIO
|51,632.60000 CLP
|5000 NIO
|129,081.50000 CLP
|10000 NIO
|258,163.00000 CLP