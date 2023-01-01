Chilean pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert CLP to NIO at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
41.51 nio

1.00000 CLP = 0.04151 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8741.08690.36681.494341.677350.964318.7339
1 GBP1.1441611.24255103.3931.709751.919141.1033221.4345
1 USD0.92080.804797183.21071.3761.544520.887917.2504
1 INR0.0110660.009671790.012017710.01653630.01856160.01067050.20731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CLP0.04151 NIO
5 CLP0.20757 NIO
10 CLP0.41513 NIO
20 CLP0.83026 NIO
50 CLP2.07565 NIO
100 CLP4.15131 NIO
250 CLP10.37827 NIO
500 CLP20.75655 NIO
1000 CLP41.51310 NIO
2000 CLP83.02620 NIO
5000 CLP207.56550 NIO
10000 CLP415.13100 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Chilean Peso
1 NIO24.08880 CLP
5 NIO120.44400 CLP
10 NIO240.88800 CLP
20 NIO481.77600 CLP
50 NIO1204.44000 CLP
100 NIO2408.88000 CLP
250 NIO6022.20000 CLP
500 NIO12044.40000 CLP
1000 NIO24088.80000 CLP
2000 NIO48177.60000 CLP
5000 NIO120444.00000 CLP
10000 NIO240888.00000 CLP