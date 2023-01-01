2000 Chilean pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert CLP to NIO at the real exchange rate

2,000 clp
84.02 nio

1.00000 CLP = 0.04201 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CLP0.04201 NIO
5 CLP0.21004 NIO
10 CLP0.42009 NIO
20 CLP0.84017 NIO
50 CLP2.10043 NIO
100 CLP4.20086 NIO
250 CLP10.50215 NIO
500 CLP21.00430 NIO
1000 CLP42.00860 NIO
2000 CLP84.01720 NIO
5000 CLP210.04300 NIO
10000 CLP420.08600 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Chilean Peso
1 NIO23.80460 CLP
5 NIO119.02300 CLP
10 NIO238.04600 CLP
20 NIO476.09200 CLP
50 NIO1190.23000 CLP
100 NIO2380.46000 CLP
250 NIO5951.15000 CLP
500 NIO11902.30000 CLP
1000 NIO23804.60000 CLP
2000 NIO47609.20000 CLP
5000 NIO119023.00000 CLP
10000 NIO238046.00000 CLP