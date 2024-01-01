Chilean pesos to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert CLP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
550.52 crc

$1.000 CLP = ₡0.5505 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58170.5861
Low0.55020.5404
Average0.56330.5641
Change-2.05%1.88%
1 CLP to CRC stats

The performance of CLP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5817 and a 30 day low of 0.5502. This means the 30 day average was 0.5633. The change for CLP to CRC was -2.05.

The performance of CLP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5861 and a 90 day low of 0.5404. This means the 90 day average was 0.5641. The change for CLP to CRC was 1.88.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 CLP0.55052 CRC
5 CLP2.75260 CRC
10 CLP5.50520 CRC
20 CLP11.01040 CRC
50 CLP27.52600 CRC
100 CLP55.05200 CRC
250 CLP137.63000 CRC
500 CLP275.26000 CRC
1000 CLP550.52000 CRC
2000 CLP1,101.04000 CRC
5000 CLP2,752.60000 CRC
10000 CLP5,505.20000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chilean Peso
1 CRC1.81647 CLP
5 CRC9.08235 CLP
10 CRC18.16470 CLP
20 CRC36.32940 CLP
50 CRC90.82350 CLP
100 CRC181.64700 CLP
250 CRC454.11750 CLP
500 CRC908.23500 CLP
1000 CRC1,816.47000 CLP
2000 CRC3,632.94000 CLP
5000 CRC9,082.35000 CLP
10000 CRC18,164.70000 CLP