5 Costa Rican colóns to Chilean pesos

Convert CRC to CLP at the real exchange rate

5 crc
9 clp

1.00000 CRC = 1.86704 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chilean Peso
1 CRC1.86704 CLP
5 CRC9.33520 CLP
10 CRC18.67040 CLP
20 CRC37.34080 CLP
50 CRC93.35200 CLP
100 CRC186.70400 CLP
250 CRC466.76000 CLP
500 CRC933.52000 CLP
1000 CRC1867.04000 CLP
2000 CRC3734.08000 CLP
5000 CRC9335.20000 CLP
10000 CRC18670.40000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 CLP0.53561 CRC
5 CLP2.67804 CRC
10 CLP5.35607 CRC
20 CLP10.71214 CRC
50 CLP26.78035 CRC
100 CLP53.56070 CRC
250 CLP133.90175 CRC
500 CLP267.80350 CRC
1000 CLP535.60700 CRC
2000 CLP1071.21400 CRC
5000 CLP2678.03500 CRC
10000 CLP5356.07000 CRC