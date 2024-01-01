Chilean pesos to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert CLP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
515.41 crc

1.000 CLP = 0.5154 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.361.3440.9221.53416.8321.659
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94721.3572.104
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6781.12812.381.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.521.234

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 CLP0.51541 CRC
5 CLP2.57706 CRC
10 CLP5.15412 CRC
20 CLP10.30824 CRC
50 CLP25.77060 CRC
100 CLP51.54120 CRC
250 CLP128.85300 CRC
500 CLP257.70600 CRC
1000 CLP515.41200 CRC
2000 CLP1,030.82400 CRC
5000 CLP2,577.06000 CRC
10000 CLP5,154.12000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chilean Peso
1 CRC1.94020 CLP
5 CRC9.70100 CLP
10 CRC19.40200 CLP
20 CRC38.80400 CLP
50 CRC97.01000 CLP
100 CRC194.02000 CLP
250 CRC485.05000 CLP
500 CRC970.10000 CLP
1000 CRC1,940.20000 CLP
2000 CRC3,880.40000 CLP
5000 CRC9,701.00000 CLP
10000 CRC19,402.00000 CLP