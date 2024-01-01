Chilean pesos to Comorian francs today

Convert CLP to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
474 kmf

$1.000 CLP = CF0.4741 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49900.5101
Low0.47410.4741
Average0.48380.4910
Change-2.61%-2.63%
1 CLP to KMF stats

The performance of CLP to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4990 and a 30 day low of 0.4741. This means the 30 day average was 0.4838. The change for CLP to KMF was -2.61.

The performance of CLP to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5101 and a 90 day low of 0.4741. This means the 90 day average was 0.4910. The change for CLP to KMF was -2.63.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Comorian Franc
1 CLP0.47410 KMF
5 CLP2.37051 KMF
10 CLP4.74102 KMF
20 CLP9.48204 KMF
50 CLP23.70510 KMF
100 CLP47.41020 KMF
250 CLP118.52550 KMF
500 CLP237.05100 KMF
1000 CLP474.10200 KMF
2000 CLP948.20400 KMF
5000 CLP2,370.51000 KMF
10000 CLP4,741.02000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 KMF2.10925 CLP
5 KMF10.54625 CLP
10 KMF21.09250 CLP
20 KMF42.18500 CLP
50 KMF105.46250 CLP
100 KMF210.92500 CLP
250 KMF527.31250 CLP
500 KMF1,054.62500 CLP
1000 KMF2,109.25000 CLP
2000 KMF4,218.50000 CLP
5000 KMF10,546.25000 CLP
10000 KMF21,092.50000 CLP