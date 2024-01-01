Swedish kronor to Comorian francs today

Convert SEK to KMF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = CF42.36 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
SEK to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KMF
1 SEK to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.206943.6772
Low42.074842.0748
Average42.549643.0415
Change-1.97%-1.89%
1 SEK to KMF stats

The performance of SEK to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.2069 and a 30 day low of 42.0748. This means the 30 day average was 42.5496. The change for SEK to KMF was -1.97.

The performance of SEK to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.6772 and a 90 day low of 42.0748. This means the 90 day average was 43.0415. The change for SEK to KMF was -1.89.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06911.04384.4441.3974.108
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.1011.4744.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94513.974106.8551.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9460.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
1 SEK42.36090 KMF
5 SEK211.80450 KMF
10 SEK423.60900 KMF
20 SEK847.21800 KMF
50 SEK2,118.04500 KMF
100 SEK4,236.09000 KMF
250 SEK10,590.22500 KMF
500 SEK21,180.45000 KMF
1000 SEK42,360.90000 KMF
2000 SEK84,721.80000 KMF
5000 SEK211,804.50000 KMF
10000 SEK423,609.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 KMF0.02361 SEK
5 KMF0.11803 SEK
10 KMF0.23607 SEK
20 KMF0.47213 SEK
50 KMF1.18034 SEK
100 KMF2.36067 SEK
250 KMF5.90168 SEK
500 KMF11.80335 SEK
1000 KMF23.60670 SEK
2000 KMF47.21340 SEK
5000 KMF118.03350 SEK
10000 KMF236.06700 SEK