5000 Swedish kronor to Comorian francs

Convert SEK to KMF at the real exchange rate

5,000 sek
219,497 kmf

1.00000 SEK = 43.89940 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8564351.0810589.58881.462071.649830.9529818.4495
1 GBP1.1676311.26225104.6051.707131.926361.1127321.5419
1 USD0.925050.792236182.8721.352451.526140.8815517.0663
1 INR0.01116210.009559760.012066810.01631970.01841560.01063750.205936

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
1 SEK43.89940 KMF
5 SEK219.49700 KMF
10 SEK438.99400 KMF
20 SEK877.98800 KMF
50 SEK2194.97000 KMF
100 SEK4389.94000 KMF
250 SEK10974.85000 KMF
500 SEK21949.70000 KMF
1000 SEK43899.40000 KMF
2000 SEK87798.80000 KMF
5000 SEK219497.00000 KMF
10000 SEK438994.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 KMF0.02278 SEK
5 KMF0.11390 SEK
10 KMF0.22779 SEK
20 KMF0.45559 SEK
50 KMF1.13897 SEK
100 KMF2.27794 SEK
250 KMF5.69485 SEK
500 KMF11.38970 SEK
1000 KMF22.77940 SEK
2000 KMF45.55880 SEK
5000 KMF113.89700 SEK
10000 KMF227.79400 SEK