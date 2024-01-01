1 thousand Swedish kronor to Comorian francs

Convert SEK to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
43,901 kmf

1.00000 SEK = 43.90130 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8564451.08189.58481.4621.649750.9529618.449
1 GBP1.1676211.2622104.6011.707061.926291.1126921.5415
1 USD0.925050.792267182.87221.352451.526140.8815517.0666
1 INR0.01116260.009560110.012066810.01631970.01841550.01063750.205939

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
1 SEK43.90130 KMF
5 SEK219.50650 KMF
10 SEK439.01300 KMF
20 SEK878.02600 KMF
50 SEK2195.06500 KMF
100 SEK4390.13000 KMF
250 SEK10975.32500 KMF
500 SEK21950.65000 KMF
1000 SEK43901.30000 KMF
2000 SEK87802.60000 KMF
5000 SEK219506.50000 KMF
10000 SEK439013.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 KMF0.02278 SEK
5 KMF0.11389 SEK
10 KMF0.22778 SEK
20 KMF0.45557 SEK
50 KMF1.13892 SEK
100 KMF2.27784 SEK
250 KMF5.69460 SEK
500 KMF11.38920 SEK
1000 KMF22.77840 SEK
2000 KMF45.55680 SEK
5000 KMF113.89200 SEK
10000 KMF227.78400 SEK