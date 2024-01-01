Chinese yuan rmb to Comorian francs today

Convert CNY to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
62,892 kmf

¥1.000 CNY = CF62.89 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.961463.3981
Low61.921261.9212
Average62.419362.7709
Change0.45%-0.44%
View full history

1 CNY to KMF stats

The performance of CNY to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.9614 and a 30 day low of 61.9212. This means the 30 day average was 62.4193. The change for CNY to KMF was 0.45.

The performance of CNY to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.3981 and a 90 day low of 61.9212. This means the 90 day average was 62.7709. The change for CNY to KMF was -0.44.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Comorian Franc
1 CNY62.89210 KMF
5 CNY314.46050 KMF
10 CNY628.92100 KMF
20 CNY1,257.84200 KMF
50 CNY3,144.60500 KMF
100 CNY6,289.21000 KMF
250 CNY15,723.02500 KMF
500 CNY31,446.05000 KMF
1000 CNY62,892.10000 KMF
2000 CNY125,784.20000 KMF
5000 CNY314,460.50000 KMF
10000 CNY628,921.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KMF0.01590 CNY
5 KMF0.07950 CNY
10 KMF0.15900 CNY
20 KMF0.31800 CNY
50 KMF0.79501 CNY
100 KMF1.59002 CNY
250 KMF3.97505 CNY
500 KMF7.95010 CNY
1000 KMF15.90020 CNY
2000 KMF31.80040 CNY
5000 KMF79.50100 CNY
10000 KMF159.00200 CNY