10 thousand Comorian francs to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KMF to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 kmf
157.58 cny

1.00000 KMF = 0.01576 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KMF0.01576 CNY
5 KMF0.07879 CNY
10 KMF0.15758 CNY
20 KMF0.31517 CNY
50 KMF0.78792 CNY
100 KMF1.57584 CNY
250 KMF3.93960 CNY
500 KMF7.87920 CNY
1000 KMF15.75840 CNY
2000 KMF31.51680 CNY
5000 KMF78.79200 CNY
10000 KMF157.58400 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Comorian Franc
1 CNY63.45820 KMF
5 CNY317.29100 KMF
10 CNY634.58200 KMF
20 CNY1269.16400 KMF
50 CNY3172.91000 KMF
100 CNY6345.82000 KMF
250 CNY15864.55000 KMF
500 CNY31729.10000 KMF
1000 CNY63458.20000 KMF
2000 CNY126916.40000 KMF
5000 CNY317291.00000 KMF
10000 CNY634582.00000 KMF