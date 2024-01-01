Japanese yen to Comorian francs today

Convert JPY to KMF at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
30,772 kmf

¥1.000 JPY = CF3.077 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.07723.0772
Low2.81022.8102
Average2.90452.8988
Change9.00%3.88%
1 JPY to KMF stats

The performance of JPY to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0772 and a 30 day low of 2.8102. This means the 30 day average was 2.9045. The change for JPY to KMF was 9.00.

The performance of JPY to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0772 and a 90 day low of 2.8102. This means the 90 day average was 2.8988. The change for JPY to KMF was 3.88.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Comorian Franc
100 JPY307.72000 KMF
1000 JPY3,077.20000 KMF
1500 JPY4,615.80000 KMF
2000 JPY6,154.40000 KMF
3000 JPY9,231.60000 KMF
5000 JPY15,386.00000 KMF
5400 JPY16,616.88000 KMF
10000 JPY30,772.00000 KMF
15000 JPY46,158.00000 KMF
20000 JPY61,544.00000 KMF
25000 JPY76,930.00000 KMF
30000 JPY92,316.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 KMF0.32497 JPY
5 KMF1.62486 JPY
10 KMF3.24971 JPY
20 KMF6.49942 JPY
50 KMF16.24855 JPY
100 KMF32.49710 JPY
250 KMF81.24275 JPY
500 KMF162.48550 JPY
1000 KMF324.97100 JPY
2000 KMF649.94200 JPY
5000 KMF1,624.85500 JPY
10000 KMF3,249.71000 JPY