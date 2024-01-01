Malaysian ringgits to Comorian francs today

Convert MYR to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
100,379 kmf

RM1.000 MYR = CF100.4 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High100.3790100.3790
Low96.333196.1732
Average97.238796.9601
Change4.14%4.17%
1 MYR to KMF stats

The performance of MYR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 100.3790 and a 30 day low of 96.3331. This means the 30 day average was 97.2387. The change for MYR to KMF was 4.14.

The performance of MYR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 100.3790 and a 90 day low of 96.1732. This means the 90 day average was 96.9601. The change for MYR to KMF was 4.17.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Comorian Franc
1 MYR100.37900 KMF
5 MYR501.89500 KMF
10 MYR1,003.79000 KMF
20 MYR2,007.58000 KMF
50 MYR5,018.95000 KMF
100 MYR10,037.90000 KMF
250 MYR25,094.75000 KMF
500 MYR50,189.50000 KMF
1000 MYR100,379.00000 KMF
2000 MYR200,758.00000 KMF
5000 MYR501,895.00000 KMF
10000 MYR1,003,790.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KMF0.00996 MYR
5 KMF0.04981 MYR
10 KMF0.09962 MYR
20 KMF0.19925 MYR
50 KMF0.49811 MYR
100 KMF0.99623 MYR
250 KMF2.49056 MYR
500 KMF4.98113 MYR
1000 KMF9.96225 MYR
2000 KMF19.92450 MYR
5000 KMF49.81125 MYR
10000 KMF99.62250 MYR