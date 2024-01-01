Hong Kong dollars to Comorian francs today

Convert HKD to KMF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = CF59.78 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
HKD to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KMF
1 HKD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High60.052660.0526
Low57.906956.3791
Average58.924857.7527
Change2.16%5.32%
1 HKD to KMF stats

The performance of HKD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 60.0526 and a 30 day low of 57.9069. This means the 30 day average was 58.9248. The change for HKD to KMF was 2.16.

The performance of HKD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.0526 and a 90 day low of 56.3791. This means the 90 day average was 57.7527. The change for HKD to KMF was 5.32.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Comorian Franc
100 HKD5,977.74000 KMF
200 HKD11,955.48000 KMF
300 HKD17,933.22000 KMF
500 HKD29,888.70000 KMF
1000 HKD59,777.40000 KMF
2000 HKD119,554.80000 KMF
2500 HKD149,443.50000 KMF
3000 HKD179,332.20000 KMF
4000 HKD239,109.60000 KMF
5000 HKD298,887.00000 KMF
10000 HKD597,774.00000 KMF
20000 HKD1,195,548.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KMF0.01673 HKD
5 KMF0.08364 HKD
10 KMF0.16729 HKD
20 KMF0.33457 HKD
50 KMF0.83643 HKD
100 KMF1.67287 HKD
250 KMF4.18218 HKD
500 KMF8.36435 HKD
1000 KMF16.72870 HKD
2000 KMF33.45740 HKD
5000 KMF83.64350 HKD
10000 KMF167.28700 HKD