2000 Malaysian ringgits to Comorian francs

Convert MYR to KMF at the real exchange rate

2,000 myr
199,015 kmf

1.00000 MYR = 99.50760 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KMF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86731.0481587.24011.43671.658470.964318.9794
1GBP1.15311.20845100.5821.656421.91211.1118421.882
1USD0.954050.827506183.23251.37071.582280.9218.1075
1INR0.01146260.009942110.012014510.01646830.01901030.01105340.217553

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Comorian Franc
1 MYR99.50760 KMF
5 MYR497.53800 KMF
10 MYR995.07600 KMF
20 MYR1990.15200 KMF
50 MYR4975.38000 KMF
100 MYR9950.76000 KMF
250 MYR24876.90000 KMF
500 MYR49753.80000 KMF
1000 MYR99507.60000 KMF
2000 MYR199015.20000 KMF
5000 MYR497538.00000 KMF
10000 MYR995076.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KMF0.01005 MYR
5 KMF0.05025 MYR
10 KMF0.10050 MYR
20 KMF0.20099 MYR
50 KMF0.50248 MYR
100 KMF1.00495 MYR
250 KMF2.51238 MYR
500 KMF5.02475 MYR
1000 KMF10.04950 MYR
2000 KMF20.09900 MYR
5000 KMF50.24750 MYR
10000 KMF100.49500 MYR