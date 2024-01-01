1 thousand Comorian francs to Japanese yen

Convert KMF to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
329 jpy

1.00000 KMF = 0.32904 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Comorian francs to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 KMF0.32904 JPY
5 KMF1.64520 JPY
10 KMF3.29041 JPY
20 KMF6.58082 JPY
50 KMF16.45205 JPY
100 KMF32.90410 JPY
250 KMF82.26025 JPY
500 KMF164.52050 JPY
1000 KMF329.04100 JPY
2000 KMF658.08200 JPY
5000 KMF1645.20500 JPY
10000 KMF3290.41000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Comorian Franc
100 JPY303.91300 KMF
1000 JPY3039.13000 KMF
1500 JPY4558.69500 KMF
2000 JPY6078.26000 KMF
3000 JPY9117.39000 KMF
5000 JPY15195.65000 KMF
5400 JPY16411.30200 KMF
10000 JPY30391.30000 KMF
15000 JPY45586.95000 KMF
20000 JPY60782.60000 KMF
25000 JPY75978.25000 KMF
30000 JPY91173.90000 KMF