1000 clp
514 kmf

1.00000 CLP = 0.51405 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8048611.376251.347050.921051.5447617.25541.67098
1 GBP1.2424511.709921.673641.144361.9192921.4392.07611
1 CAD0.7266120.58482210.9787830.6692571.1224412.5381.21416
1 SGD0.7423630.5974991.0216810.6837641.1467712.80981.24048

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Comorian Franc
1 CLP0.51405 KMF
5 CLP2.57026 KMF
10 CLP5.14052 KMF
20 CLP10.28104 KMF
50 CLP25.70260 KMF
100 CLP51.40520 KMF
250 CLP128.51300 KMF
500 CLP257.02600 KMF
1000 CLP514.05200 KMF
2000 CLP1028.10400 KMF
5000 CLP2570.26000 KMF
10000 CLP5140.52000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 KMF1.94533 CLP
5 KMF9.72665 CLP
10 KMF19.45330 CLP
20 KMF38.90660 CLP
50 KMF97.26650 CLP
100 KMF194.53300 CLP
250 KMF486.33250 CLP
500 KMF972.66500 CLP
1000 KMF1945.33000 CLP
2000 KMF3890.66000 CLP
5000 KMF9726.65000 CLP
10000 KMF19453.30000 CLP