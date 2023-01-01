1 thousand Chilean pesos to Comorian francs

Convert CLP to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
527 kmf

1.00000 CLP = 0.52652 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Comorian Franc
1 CLP0.52652 KMF
5 CLP2.63259 KMF
10 CLP5.26519 KMF
20 CLP10.53038 KMF
50 CLP26.32595 KMF
100 CLP52.65190 KMF
250 CLP131.62975 KMF
500 CLP263.25950 KMF
1000 CLP526.51900 KMF
2000 CLP1053.03800 KMF
5000 CLP2632.59500 KMF
10000 CLP5265.19000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 KMF1.89927 CLP
5 KMF9.49635 CLP
10 KMF18.99270 CLP
20 KMF37.98540 CLP
50 KMF94.96350 CLP
100 KMF189.92700 CLP
250 KMF474.81750 CLP
500 KMF949.63500 CLP
1000 KMF1899.27000 CLP
2000 KMF3798.54000 CLP
5000 KMF9496.35000 CLP
10000 KMF18992.70000 CLP