50 Comorian francs to Chilean pesos

Convert KMF to CLP at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
106 clp

1.00000 KMF = 2.11173 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Chilean Peso
1 KMF2.11173 CLP
5 KMF10.55865 CLP
10 KMF21.11730 CLP
20 KMF42.23460 CLP
50 KMF105.58650 CLP
100 KMF211.17300 CLP
250 KMF527.93250 CLP
500 KMF1055.86500 CLP
1000 KMF2111.73000 CLP
2000 KMF4223.46000 CLP
5000 KMF10558.65000 CLP
10000 KMF21117.30000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Comorian Franc
1 CLP0.47354 KMF
5 CLP2.36773 KMF
10 CLP4.73545 KMF
20 CLP9.47090 KMF
50 CLP23.67725 KMF
100 CLP47.35450 KMF
250 CLP118.38625 KMF
500 CLP236.77250 KMF
1000 CLP473.54500 KMF
2000 CLP947.09000 KMF
5000 CLP2367.72500 KMF
10000 CLP4735.45000 KMF