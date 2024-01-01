Chilean pesos to Qatari rials today

Convert CLP to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.83 qar

$1.000 CLP = QR0.003834 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0041
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0039
Change-1.69%-1.22%
View full history

1 CLP to QAR stats

The performance of CLP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for CLP to QAR was -1.69.

The performance of CLP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0039. The change for CLP to QAR was -1.22.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Qatari Rial
1 CLP0.00383 QAR
5 CLP0.01917 QAR
10 CLP0.03834 QAR
20 CLP0.07669 QAR
50 CLP0.19172 QAR
100 CLP0.38343 QAR
250 CLP0.95858 QAR
500 CLP1.91717 QAR
1000 CLP3.83433 QAR
2000 CLP7.66866 QAR
5000 CLP19.17165 QAR
10000 CLP38.34330 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Chilean Peso
1 QAR260.80200 CLP
5 QAR1,304.01000 CLP
10 QAR2,608.02000 CLP
20 QAR5,216.04000 CLP
50 QAR13,040.10000 CLP
100 QAR26,080.20000 CLP
250 QAR65,200.50000 CLP
500 QAR130,401.00000 CLP
1000 QAR260,802.00000 CLP
2000 QAR521,604.00000 CLP
5000 QAR1,304,010.00000 CLP
10000 QAR2,608,020.00000 CLP