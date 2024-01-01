Chilean pesos to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert CLP to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
4.07 pgk

$1.000 CLP = K0.004071 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00430.0043
Low0.00400.0040
Average0.00410.0041
Change-1.14%0.40%
1 CLP to PGK stats

The performance of CLP to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for CLP to PGK was -1.14.

The performance of CLP to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0043 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for CLP to PGK was 0.40.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CLP0.00407 PGK
5 CLP0.02035 PGK
10 CLP0.04071 PGK
20 CLP0.08141 PGK
50 CLP0.20353 PGK
100 CLP0.40707 PGK
250 CLP1.01767 PGK
500 CLP2.03534 PGK
1000 CLP4.07067 PGK
2000 CLP8.14134 PGK
5000 CLP20.35335 PGK
10000 CLP40.70670 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Chilean Peso
1 PGK245.66000 CLP
5 PGK1,228.30000 CLP
10 PGK2,456.60000 CLP
20 PGK4,913.20000 CLP
50 PGK12,283.00000 CLP
100 PGK24,566.00000 CLP
250 PGK61,415.00000 CLP
500 PGK122,830.00000 CLP
1000 PGK245,660.00000 CLP
2000 PGK491,320.00000 CLP
5000 PGK1,228,300.00000 CLP
10000 PGK2,456,600.00000 CLP