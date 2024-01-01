Malaysian ringgits to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert MYR to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
861.86 pgk

RM1.000 MYR = K0.8619 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86190.8619
Low0.81740.8040
Average0.82880.8187
Change5.44%7.19%
1 MYR to PGK stats

The performance of MYR to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8619 and a 30 day low of 0.8174. This means the 30 day average was 0.8288. The change for MYR to PGK was 5.44.

The performance of MYR to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8619 and a 90 day low of 0.8040. This means the 90 day average was 0.8187. The change for MYR to PGK was 7.19.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MYR0.86186 PGK
5 MYR4.30929 PGK
10 MYR8.61858 PGK
20 MYR17.23716 PGK
50 MYR43.09290 PGK
100 MYR86.18580 PGK
250 MYR215.46450 PGK
500 MYR430.92900 PGK
1000 MYR861.85800 PGK
2000 MYR1,723.71600 PGK
5000 MYR4,309.29000 PGK
10000 MYR8,618.58000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PGK1.16028 MYR
5 PGK5.80140 MYR
10 PGK11.60280 MYR
20 PGK23.20560 MYR
50 PGK58.01400 MYR
100 PGK116.02800 MYR
250 PGK290.07000 MYR
500 PGK580.14000 MYR
1000 PGK1,160.28000 MYR
2000 PGK2,320.56000 MYR
5000 PGK5,801.40000 MYR
10000 PGK11,602.80000 MYR