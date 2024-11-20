Hong Kong dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert HKD to PGK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = K0.5094 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
HKD to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PGK
1 HKD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.50940.5094
Low0.50500.4943
Average0.50790.5039
Change0.87%2.12%
1 HKD to PGK stats

The performance of HKD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5094 and a 30 day low of 0.5050. This means the 30 day average was 0.5079. The change for HKD to PGK was 0.87.

The performance of HKD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5094 and a 90 day low of 0.4943. This means the 90 day average was 0.5039. The change for HKD to PGK was 2.12.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 HKD50.94250 PGK
200 HKD101.88500 PGK
300 HKD152.82750 PGK
500 HKD254.71250 PGK
1000 HKD509.42500 PGK
2000 HKD1,018.85000 PGK
2500 HKD1,273.56250 PGK
3000 HKD1,528.27500 PGK
4000 HKD2,037.70000 PGK
5000 HKD2,547.12500 PGK
10000 HKD5,094.25000 PGK
20000 HKD10,188.50000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PGK1.96300 HKD
5 PGK9.81500 HKD
10 PGK19.63000 HKD
20 PGK39.26000 HKD
50 PGK98.15000 HKD
100 PGK196.30000 HKD
250 PGK490.75000 HKD
500 PGK981.50000 HKD
1000 PGK1,963.00000 HKD
2000 PGK3,926.00000 HKD
5000 PGK9,815.00000 HKD
10000 PGK19,630.00000 HKD