Hong Kong dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas today
Convert HKD to PGK at the real exchange rate
HKD to PGK conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.50943 PGK
0
|1 HKD to PGK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5094
|0.5094
|Low
|0.5050
|0.4943
|Average
|0.5079
|0.5039
|Change
|0.87%
|2.12%
|View full history
1 HKD to PGK stats
The performance of HKD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5094 and a 30 day low of 0.5050. This means the 30 day average was 0.5079. The change for HKD to PGK was 0.87.
The performance of HKD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5094 and a 90 day low of 0.4943. This means the 90 day average was 0.5039. The change for HKD to PGK was 2.12.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
|100 HKD
|50.94250 PGK
|200 HKD
|101.88500 PGK
|300 HKD
|152.82750 PGK
|500 HKD
|254.71250 PGK
|1000 HKD
|509.42500 PGK
|2000 HKD
|1,018.85000 PGK
|2500 HKD
|1,273.56250 PGK
|3000 HKD
|1,528.27500 PGK
|4000 HKD
|2,037.70000 PGK
|5000 HKD
|2,547.12500 PGK
|10000 HKD
|5,094.25000 PGK
|20000 HKD
|10,188.50000 PGK