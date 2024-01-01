Chinese yuan rmb to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert CNY to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
540.00 pgk

¥1.000 CNY = K0.5400 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54000.5400
Low0.52960.5260
Average0.53170.5298
Change1.97%2.66%
1 CNY to PGK stats

The performance of CNY to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5400 and a 30 day low of 0.5296. This means the 30 day average was 0.5317. The change for CNY to PGK was 1.97.

The performance of CNY to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5400 and a 90 day low of 0.5260. This means the 90 day average was 0.5298. The change for CNY to PGK was 2.66.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CNY0.54000 PGK
5 CNY2.69998 PGK
10 CNY5.39995 PGK
20 CNY10.79990 PGK
50 CNY26.99975 PGK
100 CNY53.99950 PGK
250 CNY134.99875 PGK
500 CNY269.99750 PGK
1000 CNY539.99500 PGK
2000 CNY1,079.99000 PGK
5000 CNY2,699.97500 PGK
10000 CNY5,399.95000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PGK1.85187 CNY
5 PGK9.25935 CNY
10 PGK18.51870 CNY
20 PGK37.03740 CNY
50 PGK92.59350 CNY
100 PGK185.18700 CNY
250 PGK462.96750 CNY
500 PGK925.93500 CNY
1000 PGK1,851.87000 CNY
2000 PGK3,703.74000 CNY
5000 PGK9,259.35000 CNY
10000 PGK18,518.70000 CNY