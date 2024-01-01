Turkish liras to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert TRY to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
116.55 pgk

TL1.000 TRY = K0.1165 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11800.1192
Low0.11650.1165
Average0.11700.1177
Change-1.19%-1.36%
1 TRY to PGK stats

The performance of TRY to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1180 and a 30 day low of 0.1165. This means the 30 day average was 0.1170. The change for TRY to PGK was -1.19.

The performance of TRY to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1192 and a 90 day low of 0.1165. This means the 90 day average was 0.1177. The change for TRY to PGK was -1.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7231.3883.67348.675
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3461.5154.00753.107
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0611.7754.69762.243
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TRY0.11655 PGK
5 TRY0.58273 PGK
10 TRY1.16546 PGK
20 TRY2.33092 PGK
50 TRY5.82730 PGK
100 TRY11.65460 PGK
250 TRY29.13650 PGK
500 TRY58.27300 PGK
1000 TRY116.54600 PGK
2000 TRY233.09200 PGK
5000 TRY582.73000 PGK
10000 TRY1,165.46000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Turkish Lira
1 PGK8.58034 TRY
5 PGK42.90170 TRY
10 PGK85.80340 TRY
20 PGK171.60680 TRY
50 PGK429.01700 TRY
100 PGK858.03400 TRY
250 PGK2,145.08500 TRY
500 PGK4,290.17000 TRY
1000 PGK8,580.34000 TRY
2000 PGK17,160.68000 TRY
5000 PGK42,901.70000 TRY
10000 PGK85,803.40000 TRY