2500 Hong Kong dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert HKD to PGK at the real exchange rate

2,500 hkd
1,169.24 pgk

1.00000 HKD = 0.46769 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 PGK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.047987.14021.436781.661090.9648518.6223
1GBP1.1537411.20895100.5331.657591.916381.1131821.4844
1USD0.954250.827164183.1571.37111.585160.920717.7711
1INR0.01147580.009947020.012025410.01648810.01906230.01107180.213705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 HKD46.76940 PGK
200 HKD93.53880 PGK
300 HKD140.30820 PGK
500 HKD233.84700 PGK
1000 HKD467.69400 PGK
2000 HKD935.38800 PGK
2500 HKD1169.23500 PGK
3000 HKD1403.08200 PGK
4000 HKD1870.77600 PGK
5000 HKD2338.47000 PGK
10000 HKD4676.94000 PGK
20000 HKD9353.88000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PGK2.13815 HKD
5 PGK10.69075 HKD
10 PGK21.38150 HKD
20 PGK42.76300 HKD
50 PGK106.90750 HKD
100 PGK213.81500 HKD
250 PGK534.53750 HKD
500 PGK1069.07500 HKD
1000 PGK2138.15000 HKD
2000 PGK4276.30000 HKD
5000 PGK10690.75000 HKD
10000 PGK21381.50000 HKD