홍콩 달러 → 파푸아뉴기니 키나

실제 환율로 HKD → PGK 변환

1000 hkd
477.08 pgk

1.00000 HKD = 0.47708 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 홍콩 달러 / 파푸아뉴기니 키나
100 HKD47.70820 PGK
200 HKD95.41640 PGK
300 HKD143.12460 PGK
500 HKD238.54100 PGK
1000 HKD477.08200 PGK
2000 HKD954.16400 PGK
2500 HKD1192.70500 PGK
3000 HKD1431.24600 PGK
4000 HKD1908.32800 PGK
5000 HKD2385.41000 PGK
10000 HKD4770.82000 PGK
20000 HKD9541.64000 PGK
환율 파푸아뉴기니 키나 / 홍콩 달러
1 PGK2.09607 HKD
5 PGK10.48035 HKD
10 PGK20.96070 HKD
20 PGK41.92140 HKD
50 PGK104.80350 HKD
100 PGK209.60700 HKD
250 PGK524.01750 HKD
500 PGK1048.03500 HKD
1000 PGK2096.07000 HKD
2000 PGK4192.14000 HKD
5000 PGK10480.35000 HKD
10000 PGK20960.70000 HKD