뉴질랜드 달러 → 파푸아뉴기니 키나

실제 환율로 NZD → PGK 변환

1,000 nzd
2,313.82 pgk

1.00000 NZD = 2.31382 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 파푸아뉴기니 키나
1 NZD2.31382 PGK
5 NZD11.56910 PGK
10 NZD23.13820 PGK
20 NZD46.27640 PGK
50 NZD115.69100 PGK
100 NZD231.38200 PGK
250 NZD578.45500 PGK
500 NZD1156.91000 PGK
1000 NZD2313.82000 PGK
2000 NZD4627.64000 PGK
5000 NZD11569.10000 PGK
10000 NZD23138.20000 PGK
환율 파푸아뉴기니 키나 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 PGK0.43219 NZD
5 PGK2.16093 NZD
10 PGK4.32186 NZD
20 PGK8.64372 NZD
50 PGK21.60930 NZD
100 PGK43.21860 NZD
250 PGK108.04650 NZD
500 PGK216.09300 NZD
1000 PGK432.18600 NZD
2000 PGK864.37200 NZD
5000 PGK2160.93000 NZD
10000 PGK4321.86000 NZD