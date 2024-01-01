Chilean pesos to Pakistani rupees today

Convert CLP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
293.25 pkr

$1.000 CLP = ₨0.2933 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30800.3136
Low0.29140.2914
Average0.29760.3007
Change-1.75%-1.15%
1 CLP to PKR stats

The performance of CLP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3080 and a 30 day low of 0.2914. This means the 30 day average was 0.2976. The change for CLP to PKR was -1.75.

The performance of CLP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3136 and a 90 day low of 0.2914. This means the 90 day average was 0.3007. The change for CLP to PKR was -1.15.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 CLP0.29325 PKR
5 CLP1.46625 PKR
10 CLP2.93250 PKR
20 CLP5.86500 PKR
50 CLP14.66250 PKR
100 CLP29.32500 PKR
250 CLP73.31250 PKR
500 CLP146.62500 PKR
1000 CLP293.25000 PKR
2000 CLP586.50000 PKR
5000 CLP1,466.25000 PKR
10000 CLP2,932.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 PKR3.41006 CLP
5 PKR17.05030 CLP
10 PKR34.10060 CLP
20 PKR68.20120 CLP
50 PKR170.50300 CLP
100 PKR341.00600 CLP
250 PKR852.51500 CLP
500 PKR1,705.03000 CLP
1000 PKR3,410.06000 CLP
2000 PKR6,820.12000 CLP
5000 PKR17,050.30000 CLP
10000 PKR34,100.60000 CLP