5000 Chilean pesos to Pakistani rupees

Convert CLP to PKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 clp
1,446.96 pkr

1.00000 CLP = 0.28939 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 CLP0.28939 PKR
5 CLP1.44695 PKR
10 CLP2.89391 PKR
20 CLP5.78782 PKR
50 CLP14.46955 PKR
100 CLP28.93910 PKR
250 CLP72.34775 PKR
500 CLP144.69550 PKR
1000 CLP289.39100 PKR
2000 CLP578.78200 PKR
5000 CLP1446.95500 PKR
10000 CLP2893.91000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 PKR3.45553 CLP
5 PKR17.27765 CLP
10 PKR34.55530 CLP
20 PKR69.11060 CLP
50 PKR172.77650 CLP
100 PKR345.55300 CLP
250 PKR863.88250 CLP
500 PKR1727.76500 CLP
1000 PKR3455.53000 CLP
2000 PKR6911.06000 CLP
5000 PKR17277.65000 CLP
10000 PKR34555.30000 CLP