Chilean pesos to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert CLP to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2.84 xcd

$1.000 CLP = $0.002839 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00300.0030
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change-1.71%-1.23%
1 CLP to XCD stats

The performance of CLP to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0030 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for CLP to XCD was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0030 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for CLP to XCD was -1.23.

How to convert Chilean pesos to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / East Caribbean Dollar
1 CLP0.00284 XCD
5 CLP0.01419 XCD
10 CLP0.02839 XCD
20 CLP0.05678 XCD
50 CLP0.14195 XCD
100 CLP0.28389 XCD
250 CLP0.70973 XCD
500 CLP1.41946 XCD
1000 CLP2.83892 XCD
2000 CLP5.67784 XCD
5000 CLP14.19460 XCD
10000 CLP28.38920 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 XCD352.24600 CLP
5 XCD1,761.23000 CLP
10 XCD3,522.46000 CLP
20 XCD7,044.92000 CLP
50 XCD17,612.30000 CLP
100 XCD35,224.60000 CLP
250 XCD88,061.50000 CLP
500 XCD176,123.00000 CLP
1000 XCD352,246.00000 CLP
2000 XCD704,492.00000 CLP
5000 XCD1,761,230.00000 CLP
10000 XCD3,522,460.00000 CLP