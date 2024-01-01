Chilean pesos to Macanese patacas today

Convert CLP to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
8.46 mop

$1.000 CLP = MOP$0.008455 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CLP to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CLP to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00890.0090
Low0.00840.0084
Average0.00860.0087
Change-1.74%-1.27%
View full history

1 CLP to MOP stats

The performance of CLP to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0089 and a 30 day low of 0.0084. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for CLP to MOP was -1.74.

The performance of CLP to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0090 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0087. The change for CLP to MOP was -1.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 CLP0.00846 MOP
5 CLP0.04228 MOP
10 CLP0.08455 MOP
20 CLP0.16910 MOP
50 CLP0.42276 MOP
100 CLP0.84552 MOP
250 CLP2.11379 MOP
500 CLP4.22758 MOP
1000 CLP8.45515 MOP
2000 CLP16.91030 MOP
5000 CLP42.27575 MOP
10000 CLP84.55150 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chilean Peso
1 MOP118.27100 CLP
5 MOP591.35500 CLP
10 MOP1,182.71000 CLP
20 MOP2,365.42000 CLP
50 MOP5,913.55000 CLP
100 MOP11,827.10000 CLP
250 MOP29,567.75000 CLP
500 MOP59,135.50000 CLP
1000 MOP118,271.00000 CLP
2000 MOP236,542.00000 CLP
5000 MOP591,355.00000 CLP
10000 MOP1,182,710.00000 CLP