1 Chilean peso to Macanese patacas

Convert CLP to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 clp
0.01 mop

1.00000 CLP = 0.00836 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 CLP0.00836 MOP
5 CLP0.04178 MOP
10 CLP0.08357 MOP
20 CLP0.16714 MOP
50 CLP0.41785 MOP
100 CLP0.83570 MOP
250 CLP2.08925 MOP
500 CLP4.17849 MOP
1000 CLP8.35699 MOP
2000 CLP16.71398 MOP
5000 CLP41.78495 MOP
10000 CLP83.56990 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chilean Peso
1 MOP119.66000 CLP
5 MOP598.30000 CLP
10 MOP1196.60000 CLP
20 MOP2393.20000 CLP
50 MOP5983.00000 CLP
100 MOP11966.00000 CLP
250 MOP29915.00000 CLP
500 MOP59830.00000 CLP
1000 MOP119660.00000 CLP
2000 MOP239320.00000 CLP
5000 MOP598300.00000 CLP
10000 MOP1196600.00000 CLP