1,000 clp
9.11 mop

1.00000 CLP = 0.00911 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 CLP0.00911 MOP
5 CLP0.04557 MOP
10 CLP0.09114 MOP
20 CLP0.18228 MOP
50 CLP0.45570 MOP
100 CLP0.91140 MOP
250 CLP2.27850 MOP
500 CLP4.55700 MOP
1000 CLP9.11400 MOP
2000 CLP18.22800 MOP
5000 CLP45.57000 MOP
10000 CLP91.14000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chilean Peso
1 MOP109.72100 CLP
5 MOP548.60500 CLP
10 MOP1097.21000 CLP
20 MOP2194.42000 CLP
50 MOP5486.05000 CLP
100 MOP10972.10000 CLP
250 MOP27430.25000 CLP
500 MOP54860.50000 CLP
1000 MOP109721.00000 CLP
2000 MOP219442.00000 CLP
5000 MOP548605.00000 CLP
10000 MOP1097210.00000 CLP