Chilean pesos to Namibian dollars today

Convert CLP to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
19.23 nad

$1.000 CLP = $0.01923 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02000.0209
Low0.01920.0191
Average0.01940.0198
Change-1.61%-2.62%
1 CLP to NAD stats

The performance of CLP to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0200 and a 30 day low of 0.0192. This means the 30 day average was 0.0194. The change for CLP to NAD was -1.61.

The performance of CLP to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0209 and a 90 day low of 0.0191. This means the 90 day average was 0.0198. The change for CLP to NAD was -2.62.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 CLP0.01923 NAD
5 CLP0.09613 NAD
10 CLP0.19226 NAD
20 CLP0.38452 NAD
50 CLP0.96131 NAD
100 CLP1.92261 NAD
250 CLP4.80653 NAD
500 CLP9.61305 NAD
1000 CLP19.22610 NAD
2000 CLP38.45220 NAD
5000 CLP96.13050 NAD
10000 CLP192.26100 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 NAD52.01250 CLP
5 NAD260.06250 CLP
10 NAD520.12500 CLP
20 NAD1,040.25000 CLP
50 NAD2,600.62500 CLP
100 NAD5,201.25000 CLP
250 NAD13,003.12500 CLP
500 NAD26,006.25000 CLP
1000 NAD52,012.50000 CLP
2000 NAD104,025.00000 CLP
5000 NAD260,062.50000 CLP
10000 NAD520,125.00000 CLP