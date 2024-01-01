Chilean pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert CLP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3,912 ugx

$1.000 CLP = Ush3.912 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.08554.2868
Low3.89383.8777
Average3.96074.0434
Change-1.15%-2.78%
1 CLP to UGX stats

The performance of CLP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0855 and a 30 day low of 3.8938. This means the 30 day average was 3.9607. The change for CLP to UGX was -1.15.

The performance of CLP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2868 and a 90 day low of 3.8777. This means the 90 day average was 4.0434. The change for CLP to UGX was -2.78.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 CLP3.91194 UGX
5 CLP19.55970 UGX
10 CLP39.11940 UGX
20 CLP78.23880 UGX
50 CLP195.59700 UGX
100 CLP391.19400 UGX
250 CLP977.98500 UGX
500 CLP1,955.97000 UGX
1000 CLP3,911.94000 UGX
2000 CLP7,823.88000 UGX
5000 CLP19,559.70000 UGX
10000 CLP39,119.40000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 UGX0.25563 CLP
5 UGX1.27814 CLP
10 UGX2.55628 CLP
20 UGX5.11256 CLP
50 UGX12.78140 CLP
100 UGX25.56280 CLP
250 UGX63.90700 CLP
500 UGX127.81400 CLP
1000 UGX255.62800 CLP
2000 UGX511.25600 CLP
5000 UGX1,278.14000 CLP
10000 UGX2,556.28000 CLP