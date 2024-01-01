50 Chilean pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert CLP to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 clp
201 ugx

1.00000 CLP = 4.01940 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 CLP4.01940 UGX
5 CLP20.09700 UGX
10 CLP40.19400 UGX
20 CLP80.38800 UGX
50 CLP200.97000 UGX
100 CLP401.94000 UGX
250 CLP1004.85000 UGX
500 CLP2009.70000 UGX
1000 CLP4019.40000 UGX
2000 CLP8038.80000 UGX
5000 CLP20097.00000 UGX
10000 CLP40194.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 UGX0.24879 CLP
5 UGX1.24396 CLP
10 UGX2.48793 CLP
20 UGX4.97586 CLP
50 UGX12.43965 CLP
100 UGX24.87930 CLP
250 UGX62.19825 CLP
500 UGX124.39650 CLP
1000 UGX248.79300 CLP
2000 UGX497.58600 CLP
5000 UGX1243.96500 CLP
10000 UGX2487.93000 CLP