Chilean pesos to Ugandan shillings today

Convert CLP to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3,981 ugx

1.000 CLP = 3.981 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.3591.3440.9221.53416.8321.658
1 GBP1.26911.7241.7061.171.94621.3612.104
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6791.12912.3881.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5221.233

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 CLP3.98058 UGX
5 CLP19.90290 UGX
10 CLP39.80580 UGX
20 CLP79.61160 UGX
50 CLP199.02900 UGX
100 CLP398.05800 UGX
250 CLP995.14500 UGX
500 CLP1,990.29000 UGX
1000 CLP3,980.58000 UGX
2000 CLP7,961.16000 UGX
5000 CLP19,902.90000 UGX
10000 CLP39,805.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 UGX0.25122 CLP
5 UGX1.25610 CLP
10 UGX2.51220 CLP
20 UGX5.02440 CLP
50 UGX12.56100 CLP
100 UGX25.12200 CLP
250 UGX62.80500 CLP
500 UGX125.61000 CLP
1000 UGX251.22000 CLP
2000 UGX502.44000 CLP
5000 UGX1,256.10000 CLP
10000 UGX2,512.20000 CLP