Chilean pesos to Dominican pesos today

Convert CLP to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
62.51 dop

$1.000 CLP = $0.06251 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

CLP to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06530.0661
Low0.06200.0618
Average0.06320.0637
Change-1.09%1.20%
1 CLP to DOP stats

The performance of CLP to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0653 and a 30 day low of 0.0620. This means the 30 day average was 0.0632. The change for CLP to DOP was -1.09.

The performance of CLP to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0661 and a 90 day low of 0.0618. This means the 90 day average was 0.0637. The change for CLP to DOP was 1.20.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Dominican Peso
1 CLP0.06251 DOP
5 CLP0.31255 DOP
10 CLP0.62511 DOP
20 CLP1.25022 DOP
50 CLP3.12555 DOP
100 CLP6.25110 DOP
250 CLP15.62775 DOP
500 CLP31.25550 DOP
1000 CLP62.51100 DOP
2000 CLP125.02200 DOP
5000 CLP312.55500 DOP
10000 CLP625.11000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 DOP15.99720 CLP
5 DOP79.98600 CLP
10 DOP159.97200 CLP
20 DOP319.94400 CLP
50 DOP799.86000 CLP
100 DOP1,599.72000 CLP
250 DOP3,999.30000 CLP
500 DOP7,998.60000 CLP
1000 DOP15,997.20000 CLP
2000 DOP31,994.40000 CLP
5000 DOP79,986.00000 CLP
10000 DOP159,972.00000 CLP