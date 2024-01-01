Chilean pesos to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CLP to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
51.17 egp

$1.000 CLP = E£0.05117 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05300.0531
Low0.05050.0502
Average0.05150.0515
Change-0.32%0.22%
1 CLP to EGP stats

The performance of CLP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0530 and a 30 day low of 0.0505. This means the 30 day average was 0.0515. The change for CLP to EGP was -0.32.

The performance of CLP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0531 and a 90 day low of 0.0502. This means the 90 day average was 0.0515. The change for CLP to EGP was 0.22.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 CLP0.05117 EGP
5 CLP0.25586 EGP
10 CLP0.51173 EGP
20 CLP1.02345 EGP
50 CLP2.55864 EGP
100 CLP5.11727 EGP
250 CLP12.79318 EGP
500 CLP25.58635 EGP
1000 CLP51.17270 EGP
2000 CLP102.34540 EGP
5000 CLP255.86350 EGP
10000 CLP511.72700 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chilean Peso
1 EGP19.54170 CLP
5 EGP97.70850 CLP
10 EGP195.41700 CLP
20 EGP390.83400 CLP
50 EGP977.08500 CLP
100 EGP1,954.17000 CLP
250 EGP4,885.42500 CLP
500 EGP9,770.85000 CLP
1000 EGP19,541.70000 CLP
2000 EGP39,083.40000 CLP
5000 EGP97,708.50000 CLP
10000 EGP195,417.00000 CLP