Chilean pesos to Egyptian pounds today

Convert CLP to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
48.23 egp

1.000 CLP = 0.04823 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.21.4741.6630.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5581.7251.9461.1321.356
1 USD0.9220.788183.1991.3591.5340.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 CLP0.04823 EGP
5 CLP0.24116 EGP
10 CLP0.48231 EGP
20 CLP0.96462 EGP
50 CLP2.41155 EGP
100 CLP4.82310 EGP
250 CLP12.05775 EGP
500 CLP24.11550 EGP
1000 CLP48.23100 EGP
2000 CLP96.46200 EGP
5000 CLP241.15500 EGP
10000 CLP482.31000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Chilean Peso
1 EGP20.73350 CLP
5 EGP103.66750 CLP
10 EGP207.33500 CLP
20 EGP414.67000 CLP
50 EGP1,036.67500 CLP
100 EGP2,073.35000 CLP
250 EGP5,183.37500 CLP
500 EGP10,366.75000 CLP
1000 EGP20,733.50000 CLP
2000 EGP41,467.00000 CLP
5000 EGP103,667.50000 CLP
10000 EGP207,335.00000 CLP