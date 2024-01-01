Chilean pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CLP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
41.71 mru

$1.000 CLP = UM0.04171 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04370.0447
Low0.04140.0413
Average0.04230.0426
Change-1.50%-1.18%
1 CLP to MRU stats

The performance of CLP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0437 and a 30 day low of 0.0414. This means the 30 day average was 0.0423. The change for CLP to MRU was -1.50.

The performance of CLP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0447 and a 90 day low of 0.0413. This means the 90 day average was 0.0426. The change for CLP to MRU was -1.18.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04171 MRU
5 CLP0.20857 MRU
10 CLP0.41714 MRU
20 CLP0.83428 MRU
50 CLP2.08569 MRU
100 CLP4.17138 MRU
250 CLP10.42845 MRU
500 CLP20.85690 MRU
1000 CLP41.71380 MRU
2000 CLP83.42760 MRU
5000 CLP208.56900 MRU
10000 CLP417.13800 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU23.97290 CLP
5 MRU119.86450 CLP
10 MRU239.72900 CLP
20 MRU479.45800 CLP
50 MRU1,198.64500 CLP
100 MRU2,397.29000 CLP
250 MRU5,993.22500 CLP
500 MRU11,986.45000 CLP
1000 MRU23,972.90000 CLP
2000 MRU47,945.80000 CLP
5000 MRU119,864.50000 CLP
10000 MRU239,729.00000 CLP