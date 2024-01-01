2000 Chilean pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CLP to MRU at the real exchange rate

2,000 clp
82.88 mru

1.00000 CLP = 0.04144 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7935881.348451.34710.927851.5309217.05361.63279
1 GBP1.260111.699181.697481.169151.9291221.48922.05747
1 CAD0.7415920.58851910.9989990.6881251.1353212.64681.21086
1 SGD0.7423350.5891081.00110.6888151.1364612.65951.21208

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04144 MRU
5 CLP0.20720 MRU
10 CLP0.41440 MRU
20 CLP0.82879 MRU
50 CLP2.07199 MRU
100 CLP4.14397 MRU
250 CLP10.35993 MRU
500 CLP20.71985 MRU
1000 CLP41.43970 MRU
2000 CLP82.87940 MRU
5000 CLP207.19850 MRU
10000 CLP414.39700 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU24.13140 CLP
5 MRU120.65700 CLP
10 MRU241.31400 CLP
20 MRU482.62800 CLP
50 MRU1206.57000 CLP
100 MRU2413.14000 CLP
250 MRU6032.85000 CLP
500 MRU12065.70000 CLP
1000 MRU24131.40000 CLP
2000 MRU48262.80000 CLP
5000 MRU120657.00000 CLP
10000 MRU241314.00000 CLP