100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Chilean pesos

Convert MRU to CLP at the real exchange rate

100 mru
2,390 clp

1.00000 MRU = 23.89580 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25 UTC
MRU to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU23.89580 CLP
5 MRU119.47900 CLP
10 MRU238.95800 CLP
20 MRU477.91600 CLP
50 MRU1194.79000 CLP
100 MRU2389.58000 CLP
250 MRU5973.95000 CLP
500 MRU11947.90000 CLP
1000 MRU23895.80000 CLP
2000 MRU47791.60000 CLP
5000 MRU119479.00000 CLP
10000 MRU238958.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04185 MRU
5 CLP0.20924 MRU
10 CLP0.41848 MRU
20 CLP0.83697 MRU
50 CLP2.09241 MRU
100 CLP4.18483 MRU
250 CLP10.46207 MRU
500 CLP20.92415 MRU
1000 CLP41.84830 MRU
2000 CLP83.69660 MRU
5000 CLP209.24150 MRU
10000 CLP418.48300 MRU