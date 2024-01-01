Chilean pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CLP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
40.90 mru

1.000 CLP = 0.04090 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04090 MRU
5 CLP0.20452 MRU
10 CLP0.40903 MRU
20 CLP0.81806 MRU
50 CLP2.04515 MRU
100 CLP4.09030 MRU
250 CLP10.22575 MRU
500 CLP20.45150 MRU
1000 CLP40.90300 MRU
2000 CLP81.80600 MRU
5000 CLP204.51500 MRU
10000 CLP409.03000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU24.44810 CLP
5 MRU122.24050 CLP
10 MRU244.48100 CLP
20 MRU488.96200 CLP
50 MRU1,222.40500 CLP
100 MRU2,444.81000 CLP
250 MRU6,112.02500 CLP
500 MRU12,224.05000 CLP
1000 MRU24,448.10000 CLP
2000 MRU48,896.20000 CLP
5000 MRU122,240.50000 CLP
10000 MRU244,481.00000 CLP