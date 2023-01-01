Chilean pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CLP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
44.11 mru

1.00000 CLP = 0.04411 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CLP0.04411 MRU
5 CLP0.22054 MRU
10 CLP0.44108 MRU
20 CLP0.88216 MRU
50 CLP2.20540 MRU
100 CLP4.41080 MRU
250 CLP11.02700 MRU
500 CLP22.05400 MRU
1000 CLP44.10800 MRU
2000 CLP88.21600 MRU
5000 CLP220.54000 MRU
10000 CLP441.08000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Chilean Peso
1 MRU22.67160 CLP
5 MRU113.35800 CLP
10 MRU226.71600 CLP
20 MRU453.43200 CLP
50 MRU1133.58000 CLP
100 MRU2267.16000 CLP
250 MRU5667.90000 CLP
500 MRU11335.80000 CLP
1000 MRU22671.60000 CLP
2000 MRU45343.20000 CLP
5000 MRU113358.00000 CLP
10000 MRU226716.00000 CLP