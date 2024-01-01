Chilean pesos to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert CLP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
83.29 etb

$1.000 CLP = Br0.08329 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08330.0833
Low0.06020.0602
Average0.06430.0629
Change35.32%37.34%
1 CLP to ETB stats

The performance of CLP to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0833 and a 30 day low of 0.0602. This means the 30 day average was 0.0643. The change for CLP to ETB was 35.32.

The performance of CLP to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0833 and a 90 day low of 0.0602. This means the 90 day average was 0.0629. The change for CLP to ETB was 37.34.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 CLP0.08329 ETB
5 CLP0.41643 ETB
10 CLP0.83285 ETB
20 CLP1.66570 ETB
50 CLP4.16426 ETB
100 CLP8.32852 ETB
250 CLP20.82130 ETB
500 CLP41.64260 ETB
1000 CLP83.28520 ETB
2000 CLP166.57040 ETB
5000 CLP416.42600 ETB
10000 CLP832.85200 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chilean Peso
1 ETB12.00690 CLP
5 ETB60.03450 CLP
10 ETB120.06900 CLP
20 ETB240.13800 CLP
50 ETB600.34500 CLP
100 ETB1,200.69000 CLP
250 ETB3,001.72500 CLP
500 ETB6,003.45000 CLP
1000 ETB12,006.90000 CLP
2000 ETB24,013.80000 CLP
5000 ETB60,034.50000 CLP
10000 ETB120,069.00000 CLP