250 Chilean pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Convert CLP to ETB at the real exchange rate

250 clp
14.69 etb

1.00000 CLP = 0.05874 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 CLP0.05874 ETB
5 CLP0.29371 ETB
10 CLP0.58742 ETB
20 CLP1.17484 ETB
50 CLP2.93709 ETB
100 CLP5.87419 ETB
250 CLP14.68548 ETB
500 CLP29.37095 ETB
1000 CLP58.74190 ETB
2000 CLP117.48380 ETB
5000 CLP293.70950 ETB
10000 CLP587.41900 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Chilean Peso
1 ETB17.02360 CLP
5 ETB85.11800 CLP
10 ETB170.23600 CLP
20 ETB340.47200 CLP
50 ETB851.18000 CLP
100 ETB1702.36000 CLP
250 ETB4255.90000 CLP
500 ETB8511.80000 CLP
1000 ETB17023.60000 CLP
2000 ETB34047.20000 CLP
5000 ETB85118.00000 CLP
10000 ETB170236.00000 CLP